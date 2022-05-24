The parents of late Deborah Samuel are now house and car owners in Port Harcourt, courtesy of Apsotle Chibuzor Chinyere

Deborah was recently stoned and burnt on the school campus for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad

Following her death, Apostle Chinyere promised to gift the grieving parents a house and put their children on scholarship

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, has fulfilled his promise by donating a mini estate and a car to the parents of late Deborah Samuel.

The car, according to the pastor, is for Garba Emmanuel, the father, to start an "Uber business".

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Chibuzor Chinyere, donated a 14-flats-mini estate and a car to the parents of slain Deborah Samuel.

Deborah, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was stoned and burnt on the school campus for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad.

Her killing had sparked outrage across the country with many calling for the swift prosecution of two suspects arrested in connection with the crime.

Pastor offers Late Deborah Samuel's parents new home, siblings scholarships

Following the unfortunate incident, Apostle Chinyere sought help in reaching the family of late Deborah as he made open his desire to assist them.

The pastor made this appeal via his verified Facebook page on Monday, May 16 in reaction to the parents' vow not to have any of their kids go to school again following the murder of their eldest daughter.

The kindhearted pastor said he would be offering them accommodation in one of his churches' free estates where they won't be required to pay any rent.

Pastor Chinyere fulfills promise

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 24, Pastor Chinyere announced that he has donated a mini estate of 14 blocks of flats to Deborah's parents, adding that they have arrived Port Harcourt.

He posted photos of the flats and the car alongside those of the bereaved family of Deborah.

The pastor said:

“In fulfilment of my earlier promise and in honour of the late Deborah Samuel, I on behalf of the Omega Power Ministry relocated and donated a 14-flats-mini estate and a Corolla car, for Uber business, to her family in Port Harcourt.

“The estate was registered in their name immediately. May God take all glory and honour. Amen!”

ECWA social movement donates N.25m to family of Deborah Samuel

Meanwhile, ECWA Social Movement, the socio-political arm of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), has also donated the sum of N250,000 (two hundred and fifty thousand naira) to the family of Deborah.

The group had set out to refund the N120,000 the parents of the deceased, an ECWA member before the unfortunate incident, had reportedly paid to retrieve her body to Niger state to give her a proper burial.

And in less than 24hours, the group was able to raise N250,000, which has since been handed over to her family courtesy of the group.

