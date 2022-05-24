Nzuzo , a guy on Twitter , shared with his followers recently how he bagged the woman of his dreams

, , The influencer was lucky as his now girlfriend replied to his texts on Instagram without a second thought and he eventually asked her out on a date

Fans of the guy quipped about how lucky he was in finding the one via social media and Nzuzo couldn't help but laugh about it

A guy on Twitter by the name @Nzuriee17 has shared with his fans how he got the lady of his dreams.

The man with his beautiful girlfriend. Photo: Nzomo.

Source: Twitter

Nzuzo slides to her Instagram dm

Love truly has wonders as people continue to shoot their shots and unbeknown to them who will catch them.

Nzuzo shared how he bagged the lady of his dreams via a simple Instagram chat.

Now, guys, this is where you take notes, he slid into her private messages without meanders as he was straight up on what he wanted, her.

"Hi, how are you?" he asked.

She confidently replied:

"I'm good thanks how are you?"

The guy gets straight to the point

The sleek guy knew it was now his turn to woo the pretty lady.

He said:

"That's good, I'm good thanks lemme get straight to the point, I just think you are really peng and i was hoping I could get to know you."

The lady was beyond wowed by his straightforwardness and willingly opened up to how she would reply with interest.

"Thank you for getting straight to the point I can officially start replying with interest," she said.

How I met my wife

