A man clocked a new age and decided to celebrate the personal milestone in a cemetery of all places

In a stunning video making the rounds, the celebrant and friends partied and had fun around tombstones

The cemetery birthday bash which appeared to have had white as its official colour also saw guests pose for photos

Social media users have reacted to a video of a birthday party held in a cemetery.

The clip shared on social media platform TikTok by @cocoacitytv showed guests partying around tombstones.

Guests partied around tombstones. Photo Credit: TikTok/@cocoacitytv

All guests adorned various styles of white clothes which seemed to be the official colour of the party.

Loud music could be heard in the background as guests posed with the celebrant and his cake.

The cake was put on a table covered with a white cloth with other drinks.

Some netizens wondered why the celebrant chose a graveyard of all places to mark his brithday.

Mixed reactions trail the video

June Konadu Thursda said:

"They are lucky the cemetery is in town so they were able to feel comfortable,imagine this birthday party at some village cemetery ..temple run paa."

In God's appointed time said:

"The next thing is their corps being carried to that place by that same people..."

priscillaaryee702gmail.0 said:

"If u remember ur birthday den u have to remember ur death day, nice bro remember that they're like us."

AMADI ASARE said:

"I think we should be asking questions like, is it good to eat at the cemetery or not? we can ask our grandparents and parents."

love the idea thoughabigaildebrah213 said:

"We like joking in Ghana too much that's why Nana Ado was able to be successful with the e-levy."

Lady arrives at venue for her birthday party in a coffin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had stormed the venue for her 30th birthday party in a coffin. Dressed like a deceased in a black outfit only, the lady laid in the coffin with her eyes closed.

In different photos from the occasion, the lady is seen striking a pose with an old frame of hers as well as a collage of old photos.

Guests all rocked different styles of black outfits and accessories as they felicitated with the lady who said farewell to her twenties.

