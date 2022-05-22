London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju has shared an interesting dance video that shows him dancing with a pretty young lady in public

The video shows the young lady dragging Kunle by the hand and taking him to the dance floor where they joined and showed off cool dancing skills

He shared the video on Twitter and it has since gone viral as his fans besieged it with comments, likes, and massive retweets

Lion Heart, Kunle Adeyanju got fans talking massively after he shared a video where he was dancing with a beautiful young lady in public.

In the viral video, the lady acted as if she was searching for Kunle, and when she saw him, she dragged him by the hand and took him to the dancing floor.

Kunle Adeyanju shows off dance skills. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Source: Twitter

Two good dancers in a calm night

The cool and interesting video showed the two reveling in calm, soothing Makosa music that serenaded the atmosphere.

The video has set his Twitter handle buzzing with comments and reactions.

Watch the video below:

Tweeter users react

@enimofe_oyato commented:

"Honestly sir, I think this particular lady have a genuine love for u,so if u are single and not in any relationship, pls don't miss out, only if she's single too."

@kayblow76 commented:

"Lol…I’ll be disappointed & shocked, if you don’t end up marrying Zenab, bros. This journey should now be known as “Journey to find Zenab.”

@TomAkor247 said:

"Dear Lagos queens, it is at this juncture that I must critically report to you that our Comrade has been taken hostage by your west African counterparts. We thought Zenab was all there was, now see this sisi."

@popolaw32 said:

"Please don't lose focus nevertheless proud of you sir."

@Lord_Rex2 reacted:

"Shey you no go carry this your Zenab come Nigeria like this?"

