A young beautiful young lady has shown one of the skil ls she learnt through the rigour of US military life

ls In a video that has gone viral, the lady crouched as she moved easily as if she were standing upright

Many people who reacted to her video complimented the soldier, saying they loved how she combined beauty and strength

A young white lady with the handle @strongwaifuu has shown people the one enduring skill she learned as a US soldier.

In a clip that has gathered thousands of reactions, the lady flexed her muscles before squatting and walking in the same position.

The lady has a bright smile on while making the movement. Photo source: TikTok/@strongwaifuu

Endurance test

@strongwaifuu revealed that she can walk while crouching for an insane amount of time. The soldier smiled while carrying out the regime.

The way she went all about it in a video made the herculean task look very easy.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 7,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sid said:

"Did you put your phone on a skate board."

jannicaflyn13 said:

"we stan big strong muscular women. sheeshh."

@_jackson_ said:

"I also able to walk like that, but it was because I used to imitate frogs."

wi.llr said:

"My knees no longer allow me to do this lmao."

Khay said:

"okay but why am i attracted to this?? imma ask my marine bf to remake this video ahahaha."

Orange said:

"I can literally run in this form, idk why people find it hard."

user5979279764378 asked:

"Is that good for anything or is it just a punishment?"

she replied:

"def just for punishment haha we were only able to walk like this when we cleaned the barracks at boot camp."

Female soldier dances inside bush

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady serving in the US Army showed that it is possible to be in the force and still have a robust social life.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Cheyenne in her uniform and what looks like a pistol by her side danced to Town by Kblast and Mighty Bay.

Before she started dancing, the lady made sure her selfie camera was in a proper place filming her. During the performance, she even rolled her waist.

