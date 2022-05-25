A young American female soldier , Cheyenne Pembroke, entertained many people on TikTok with her dance moves in a bush

A young lady, Cheyenne Pembroke, who is a female soldier in the American Army has shown off her dance moves in a video with many reactions.

In the clip, the soldier with the handle @cococheyy stayed under a shed in a bush as she danced in front of her camera. She rolled her waist and moved her hands without fear.

The female soldier danced with so much happiness. Photo source: TikTok/@cococheyy

Source: UGC

Female soldier danced inside bush

In her video caption, she wondered who kept reporting her videos to TikTok for deletion when she has not done anything wrong.

Many people in her comment section adored Cheyenne as they praised and thanked the soldier for selfless service to America.

Watch her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of views with tens of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

kelvinreid8 said:

"Good morning! Nice to meet you."

OLAYIWOLA MUYIWA DAV said:

"you are beautiful. can I just be your close friend."

Vernon Chase643 said:

"Thanks for your service and sacrifice God bless."

Harry Neighbors jr said:

"thank you for your service, go USA."

Manager_zikode said:

"natural beauty I wish you were in RSA."

Kenwith Scott said:

"I knew I join the wrong branch."

KLH said:

"Guess they have nothing better to do… keep on rockin’."

user1847915513980 said:

"I'm a marine but if army got it like that I'm coming that way."

Eddie C said:

"queen in uniform.Thank you for adding flavor to our uniform. STAND FIRM STAND TALL."

Source: Legit.ng