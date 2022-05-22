The Buga dance challenge made popular by Kizz Daniel is not over yet and the latest to join are two beautiful girls who are twins

The two talented cuties did not waste time as they quickly did interesting justice to the song with their fast and impressive little feets

The girls identified on Tiktok as @powertwins_ attracted the attention of so many Tiktok users when their Buga dance video was shared

Two little cuties who are twins have jumped on the Buga dance challenge made good by Kizz Daniel and Alhaji Tecno.

The viral song has also caught the attention of the twins who did not allow the song to pass them by without using it to show off their impressive skills.

The two cuties danced with energy to Buga by Kizz Daniel featuring Tecno. Photo credit: Tiktok/@kizzdanielofficial1

Source: UGC

Power twins with powerful skills

A proper look at the video shows two beautiful kids who are talented with their feet and body language.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many people on Tiktok where the video was shared are full of praise for them and even asked for more. The nice video has been viewed countless times by dance lovers.

Watch the video below:

Tiktok users react

@Zara said:

"The girl in red and blue."

@WfKemight reacted:

"Na big mommy you want may them marry."

@mirabelkamsi commented:

"Their wives con big pass them."

Girl dances with her dad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl picked up dancing with her dad and it was all so nice to see.

The girl who was dressed in a beautiful black gown danced like a princess to the admiration of many.

Her dad showed off a nice waist dance too, but many seemed more attracted to the little girl and her beauty.

NYSC lady dances Buga by Kizz Daniel inside market

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an NYSC lady took to the market to do her own Buga dance challenge.

The lady did her dance so well that she was joined by traders who could not resist.

Of particular interest was a smoked fish seller who moved her body to the song as she attended to her customers.

Source: Legit.ng