Shiokwei Barsulai is a primary school teacher who also doubles up as a child rights activist based in Elgeyo Marakwet

The tutor runs Don't Touch , a program that sensitises and does awareness on why a child has a right to know their private parts and no one has a right to touch them

, The teacher was almost moved to tears after her lower primary school kids surprised her when they hosted a mock birthday party

A teacher was overjoyed after her pupils blindfolded and led to their class where they surprised her by offering a cake made from mud.

Shiokwei Barsulai, a teacher at Kamariny Primary School in Elgeyo Marakwet also received amazing gifts from the children.

The teacher and children rights activist was overjoyed as her pupils presented to her sugarcane, charcoal and traditional vegetables as gifts for her big day.

Pupils surprised their teacher on her birthday Photo Credit: Shiokwei Barsulai.

Source: UGC

Humbled

In a video which she posted on her Facebook page, Shiokwei captioned it in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Wewe birthday yako umewahi letewa miwa makaa chepkarta and sweets? (On your birthday have you ever been gifted sugarcane, charcoal, traditional vegetables and candy?) I'm humbled."

Post below:

She lauded her pupils saying they practically employed the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) which is the new system of education in Kenya.

She said:

"CBC emphasizes the use of locally available materials. This is their own creation of CBC bakers."

Don't Touch sensitisation program

The teacher who doubles up as a child rights activist noted that she runs a sensitisation program that deals with children's protection.

She said:

"Through this program been able to interact with more than 10000 boys and girls and being a teacher and a mother and having seen cases of children being defiled or molested I felt I need to be that teacher who is safe haven for them."

Shiokwei added:

"I dance and play with the children during breaktime carrying them on my back, hugging them every morning and before they leave for home this has built a rapport with them and they have developed trust having to remind them that am a teacher but their mum too."

She emphasised that her approach is that of a mother teacher relationship, having chosen to fit in their shoes and provide comfort for them.

Emotional moment students surprised their teacher with new shoe after his old one became bad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher, David Blakey, who could not buy new sneakers after his old one bought years ago went bad has been surprised.

David's students contributed some money each and got him a new pair from an online store as a gift for his commitment to them.

The man took his time to unwrap the gift amid howls and screams from his students who found him a lovely teacher.

Source: Legit.ng