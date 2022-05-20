Lawrence Murimi finally joined Kangaru High School, Kenya a day after he was rejected and turned away together with his mother

The mother and son had carried a rooster hoping the school would take it because they did not have school fees

Fortunately, the young lad received a warm welcome to the school today after well-wishers came to his aid

A Form One boy who had shown up in school with a rooster as school fees has finally been accepted into the school after well-wishers came to his aid.

Lawrence Murimi and his mother moved Kenyans to their heartstrings after their request to offer Kangaru High School a rooster as school fees was rejected.

The boy and his mother were all smiles after they received a warm welcome into Kangaru High School. Photo: Athiani FM.

Source: Facebook

The heartbroken mother and son shed tears of pain and desperation after the principal declined to admit the boy to the Embu-based school on May 19.

After the plight of the boy went viral on social media, many well-wishers led by Kameme TV presenter Muthee Kiengei came to his aid and thankfully, he is now back to school.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The principal helped Murimi put on his new school shoes. Photo: Athiani FM.

Source: Facebook

Lawrence was treated to a warm welcome

Not only was the boy admitted to the school, but he also received a warm welcome from Principal Koech who even helped the boy wear his new shoes.

When reporting to the school yesterday with the cockerel, Murimi had donned a uniform from his primary school and sandals.

His mother, who cried after his son was rejected today was spotted smiling broadly with hope plastered over her face as he hugged her son.

Several members of staff also joined the principal in welcoming the young man to school, as seen in a video by Ebru TV Kenya.

Boy who took fowl to school to clear fees debt gets a scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young boy who had taken fowl to school to settle debts he owed had bagged a scholarship.

Mathews Simiyu, an SS 2 student at Holy Trinity High School in Saboti, Kenya had been sent home and he resorted to carrying a fowl to the institution hoping to be allowed back to class.

According to a report by K24, Simiyu had not paid his school fees for a year and had been asked to bring anything from home that may pay up the arrears before resuming his studies. He said:

"When I arrived my school head asked me to bring anything to cater for my education and had no option but to bring my mother’s (fowl)for the fees."

Source: Legit.ng