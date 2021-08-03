Mathews Simiyu is an SS2 student at Holy Trinity High School, Kenya and had been sent home due to school fees arrears

Simiyu took a fowl to school in the hope of settling the arrears and resuming his studies but could only sell it release it for N3787

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi came to his rescue and cleared the dues and also offered to finance his entire secondary school education

A student who carried his mother's fowl to school in the hope of settling part of his KSh 34,000 (N128k) school fees arrears can finally breathe a sigh of relief after receiving help.

Mathews Simiyu, an SS 2 student at Holy Trinity High School in Saboti, Kenya had been sent home and he resorted to carrying a fowl to the institution hoping to be allowed back to class.

Matthew Simiyu hoped to pay his fees arrears with a fowl. Photo: K24

Source: UGC

According to a report by K24, Simiyu had not paid his school fees for a year and had been asked to bring anything from home that may pay up the arrears before resuming his studies. He said:

"When I arrived my school head asked me to bring anything to cater for my education and had no option but to bring my mother’s (fowl)for the fees."

He bagged a secondary school scholarship

After giving out the bird worth KSh 1,000 (N3787), he was still left with a balance of KSh 33,000 (N125k) but luckily for him, area MP Caleb Amisi came to his rescue and paid the fees.

Even better, Amisi pledged to finance the brilliant boy's secondary school education.

