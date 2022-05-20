An amusing video of a child asking for a boyfriend has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the clip posted on Instagram, she is seen and heard saying she wants a male companion with a genuine expression

The post has gained a lot of traction and attracted hilarious reactions from entertained social media users

A little baby girl had social media users laughing out loud after she was heard saying she wants a boyfriend.

Children often say the wildest things and will leave one wondering where on earth they learned it from.

Netizens responded with laughter to child's demand for a boyfriend. Image: @ujjustkidding/Instagram

Source: UGC

That was likely this girl’s mother’s reaction when she was captured on video saying:

“I want a boyfriend,” in the most adorable voice at that.

The funny reel was posted on Instagram by @ujjustkidding who captioned the video with a reprimand in South African dialect:

“Haibo ngane.”

Social media reactions

While some felt her pain, many couldn’t help but laugh at the child’s demand and took to the comments to share their funny responses:

@ayanda_combo responded:

“This is why uBaba wayemgxosha eKamereni.”

@philani_phisto said:

“She's cute thou.”

@carrolngwenya19gmailcom reacted:

“You and me both girl I feel you.”

@Zamagodidembhele replied:

“Ama5K born in the future.”

@its.thanda wrote:

“@_gagashethefirst1 kukhulu okzayo brace yourself.”

Source: Legit.ng