A woman in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has narrated how she was rendered a cripple after her lover's wife cursed her

Abrafi recalled that the man had told her he was single but she later discovered that he was married after his wife confronted her

The beleaguered woman revealed the man's wife confronted her and cursed her (Abrafi) with the river god 'Antoa'

In an interview on Oyerepa FM, the now physically challenged woman from Kumasi disclosed that she was oblivious to the man's marital status when he proposed love to her.

Photos of Abrafi. Source: Oyerepa FM

Source: UGC

Lover's wife confronts her

''I was there with Bra Kwabena when his wife came to my house and told me she's his wife and demanded that I stay off her husband.

''I told her that I'm pregnant and that she should allow the man to cater for me to deliver and leave him, but that angered her,'' she recalled.

Abrafi narrated that the man's wife cursed her with the river god deity 'Antoa Nyamaa', and she also cursed her back.

She further mentioned that they both overturned their curse, but her rival later came to her house, took her pan*ties from the dryline, and escaped with them.

After that incident, Abrafi said she started experiencing pains in her legs, which later rendered her crippled.

Source: Legit.ng