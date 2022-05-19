A lady has shared her joy after completing her dissertation which was aimed at helping students with upper limb motor impairments

In her project, she raised concerns about the need to make block-based programming accessible to people who cannot move the mouse due to their impairment

The beautiful lady suggested that speech recognition technology should be introduced in blocked-based programming so that everyone can utilize it

A beautiful lady identified as Dr. Obianuju Okafor has expressed her excitement following the completion of her dissertation titled “helping students with upper limb motor impairments ptogram in a block-based programming environment using voice."

In her recent post on LinkedIn, the PhD holder and trained researcher, emphasized the need for people with muscle weakness to be given the chance to do block-based programming.

"I have successfully defended my dissertation titled “Helping Students with Upper Limb Motor Impairments Program in a Block-based Programming Environment Using Voice", Obianuju wrote.

Lady seeks help for computeriterates with muscle disability Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Obianuju Okafor

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People with Upper limb motor impairments should be able to access blockly

Obianuju also reiterated that people who have muscle weakness and are unable to move the mouse, should be given the chance to gain access to block-based programming environment blockly, through the introduction of speech recognition technology.

In her words:

"My dissertion involved making the block-based programming environment Blockly, accessible to people who cannot type or move the mouse, via speech recognition technology".

Obianuju reveals what motivated her to carry out the project

The beautiful researcher stated that one of her biggest motivation was the desire for young girls to see her and believe that they can achieve success.

"One of my biggest motivation is that I wanted other young girls that look just like me to see me and feel like they can do it too! I hope they feel properly represented", she said.

She further expressed her gladness over the completion of her project and stated that she feels proud of herself.

Nigerian lady graduates from University of Exeter with MSc distinction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian, Hassanat Lawal, has achieved a milestone in academics as she graduated from the University of Exeter with distinction in Human Health.

Added to that, the Nigerian in a post she made on LinkedIn, said she got her school dean's commendation.

Hassanat appreciated the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship 2018 and the university for giving her the opportunity.

Source: Legit.ng