A young Nigerian man in NYSC khaki was challenged to dance in front of a police station and he did not waste any time in accepting the challenge

He took his cool dance moves to the front of a police station, where he displayed very nice and stelling dance steps to the admiration of many

He danced to ZaZoo Zehh by Portable featuring Olamide and Poco Lee and many people could not take their eyes off the video

When he shared the cool video on Tiktok, it caught the attention of many people who praised him for his fearlessness

A young man took dancing to the next level when he displayed fast leg dance right in front of a police state. He danced to Zazoo Zehh by Portable featuring Olamide and Poco Lee.

The man identified as @djflashyakpabio was challenged by someone online to try dancing in front of the police station.

He danced absentmindedly. Photo credit: Tiktok/@djflashyakpabio

He took the challenge

The young man took the challenge and went to the police station to dance and display what many Tiktok users have described as very nice and stelling dance steps.

He was wearing the National Youth Service Corps khaki when he danced, moving his fast legs in a manner that gladdened many hearts.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the video was shared on Tiktok by @djflashyakpabio, it got a lot of views, comments, and likes. As of the time of writing this story, the video has garnered 1100k likes. Here are a few comments by those who reacted to it:

@user4853750696062Onyinyechi commented:

"I followed u because of dis video, pls do a video for me."

@GraceEjah455 said:

"You too much my dear."

@Empressgold commented:

"I love ur courage o, abeg go dance Nigeria idol."

@Dopecruz wrote:

"Lolzz make we go police station go do video every for hotel run."

@Godwinfx challenged him again:

"Do dance for army barrack."

