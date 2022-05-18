A young lady has openly shown her displeasure after a hospital billed her sick little sister $40 (N16k) for crying

The lady said she had taken her kid sister to seek care at the hospital over a health condition she had been battling

She knocked the medical facility for charging her sister more for crying more than they did vision assessment test, capillary blood draw amongst others

A lady has slammed a United States hospital for charging her little sister $40 (N16k) just for crying.

In a now blown tweet, the lady with the handle @OffbeatLook shared proof of the bills they got after she had taken her sister to the hospital, including the charge for crying as she claimed.

She was charged N16k for crying.

Source: Twitter

She circled the part of the bill that reads brief emotional behavior assessment for $40 (N16k) as the charge for her sister's tears.

According to the lady, they had called at the hospital as her little sister battled with a health condition of late.

"My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying.'' she wrote.

She slammed the hospital for being insensitive

Coming to the defense of her sister for crying, the lady stated that the sick kid got emotional owing to feelings of helplessness and frustration nursed at that time.

@OffbeatLook furthered that instead of the hospital staff to look into why the kid was crying, they just made her pay for it.

The tail part of her tweets read:

"She (her little sister) has a rare disease so she’s been really struggling to find care. She got emotional because she feels frustrated and helpless. One tear in and they charged her $40 without addressing why she is crying, trying to help, doing any evaluation, any prescription, nothing.

"They charged her more for crying than they did for a vision assessment test.

"They charged her more for crying than for a hemoglobin test.

"They charged her more for crying than for a health risk assessment.

"They charged her more for crying than for a capilary blood draw."

Netizens react

@SomeDeepTea said:

"I used to work in a doctors office and they would charge for asking what medications they prescribed you. “Medica*tion reconciliation” I quit that place because I felt uncomfortable billing for things like “education” when it was their job to literally tell people what’s wrong."

@cascadevicky said:

"I can see some people saying doctors service is free in the U.K. Remember people pay tax and NI so when they are sick I think it is paid for. Yes the NHS helps everyone thank God when they need medical treatment, but putting it out there that it is free is not quite true."

@Drileymack said:

"Yep. My daughter was charged $44 for "skin to skin contact". In other words when they flopped my grandson up onto her chest after the umbilical cord was cut. I guess the cheaper alternative was letting him fall on the floor? "

@Cabaal said:

"So much wrong that anybody has to make this video.

"The USA spends more on health per person then any other country in the world, yet it can't provide affordable health?

"Why are American's not walking on the streets until this system is changed?"

New mum detained by a hospital after giving birth gets help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a new mum who was detained by a hospital over her inability to foot the N400k bill had received help.

Sharing a video of her, an NGO called Givers Supportive Foundation (GSF) said that her bricklayer husband and other family members had been running around trying to raise the money.

It should be noted that the family never planned for a CS but she had to undergo it when it became really necessary.

Hours after the organisation shared a short clip of the mother crying for help, the outfit posted that people gave towards her welfare and the bill was cleared.

