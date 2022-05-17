A local mom and her baby girl have got netizens buzzing after heading online to show off a little dance

The TikTok clip reveals their ages, the mom being 39 years old and the daughter aged 15 leaving social media users baffled

The entertaining clip has gained a lot of traction and attracted many positive comments complimenting the pair’s looks

Mixed reactions from netizens have trailed a lovely video of a youthful mum and her daughter dancing.

A video of the pair was posted on TikTok by the 39-year-old mom @ladypru who is seen dancing with her pretty 15-year-old daughter.

A mom daughter's youthful appearance had Saffas in awe. Image: @ladypru/TikTok

Source: UGC

The two, sporting pale pink dresses, dance to the track Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno and have instantly won over online praise from adoring netizens.

Save for their different hairdos and dress styles, the two women could be mistaken for sisters given the striking resemblance they had.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video and some of the cool comments below:

Social media reactions

Manku remarked:

“I don’t see 15yrs at the same time I don’t see 39yrs.”

Lola wrote:

“Mama looks younger than daughter though.”

Katlego Moyo said:

“Hayi u are 25 mama no maan u look so young and beautiful.”

Boitshoko Leeuw commented:

“Me and my mom people used to say we siblings now it’s me n my kids tht looks like sisters beautiful mama again gracefully.”

user4948678956966 shared:

“Beautiful, the age gap is the same as me and my daughter, hopefully I'll be this hot.”

Proud dad shows off his three cute daughters and wife who many say look like his wives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian dad had shown off his three pretty daughters and wife as they jumped on the Buga dance challenge.

In the cute video, the man and his ladies vibed to trending Kizz Daniel and Tekno song Buga in stylish native attires.

One after the other, the ladies would come to the front of the man, make funny faces before the camera and go in another direction, making way for the next person.

While this went on, the man didn't interact physically with any of the ladies, save for one in blue attire.

Source: Legit.ng