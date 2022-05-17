The United States Army is older than the country itself and is incredibly the second largest employer in America and as such has people from all races on its payroll, Nigerians included.

Despite the demands of the job, some Nigerians in the US army have warmed hearts on social media with lovely videos they made in their military uniforms.

Three Nigerian men in US army. Photo Credit: @adeolafayehun, @lindaikejiblog, TikTok/@iam_scholar

Legit.ng spotlights 3 of those funny and emotional videos that went viral.

1. Nigerian man in US army turns conductor

An unidentified man in the US army took the Lagos public transport vibe abroad as he acted being the conductor on an American military jet.

In a 20 seconds video shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, the man dressed in a military outfit roared, calling in potential passengers to come aboard with their change.

He acted like a conductor. Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblog

The stepped out of the jet, ran to the left and right like a typical conductor searching out potential commuters.

It was the way he put up the act seriously for many netizens.

2. Nigerian man in US army drinks garri during training

A Nigerian man in the US army caused quite a stir on social media platform TikTok after he shared a video in which he was drinking garri with kuli kuli during training.

He sat comfortably under his shed in his military wear as he enjoyed the Nigerian local meal.

He drank the garri during training. Photo Credit: TikTok@iam_scholar

When a colleague enquired what he was eating, he replied that he was tired of the food they have around.

3. Nigerian man in US army surprises wife at her workplace

Damilare Oyemomi, a Nigerian man in the US army made his wife emotional as he showed up her workplace after being away on 11-month deployment.

To surprise her at work in a video shared by Adeola Fayehun, the man secretly went to her hospital in his military uniform and stayed on one of the beds like a patient.

He showed up at his wife;s workplace unannounced. Photo Credit: @adeolafayehun

When his wife identified as Elizabeth walked in and saw her husband, she screamed in joy and covered her mouth.

The wife ran out and went on her knees, and Damilare had to get up and help her put herself together.

They afterwards shared a lovely hug.

