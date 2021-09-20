A trending video from a supposed Nigerian couples church program has sent social media into mixed frenzy

In the video, the women were directed to pray for their husbands that ladies outside appear as poo to them

The compliant married women could be seen making the prayers with their seated husbands heads against their chest

In a proactive spiritual attempt to prevent cheating in marriage, a pastor called prayer points that many have described as weird for couples at a church service.

It is believed that the occasion was a Nigerian couples program.

The women were ordered to make the prayers by their pastor Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @goldmyne

The pastor could be heard directing the women to pray that their husbands see other ladies outside as poo and unattractive.

The pastor added that the women pray that only them should be desired by their husbands.

In a video shared by @goldmyne on Instagram, the women prayed fervently with their husbands heads placed on their chest.

After the prayers, he directed the women to give their husbands kisses in the church to which they followed.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@realiquo reacted:

"Who cheat go cheat oooo! Na make God just help everyone. One for there go don dey reason the babe wey dey 306 dey wait for him"

@robojay45 commented:

"And one man Dey der Dey pray make church close make e go see em babe "

@crowntherapy_precious remarked:

"This kind of prayer works like a miracle ... A woman that loves you and prays for you Man you are blessed"

@tope.dairo said:

"Who is praying for the women. I hope they know women need this kind of Prayer too so fine boys wont tempt them."

@melaninnurse2 stated:

"funniest thing after the prayer one of them husband go hoo*kup with him side chick later."

Nigerian female pastor says feminism in marriage is rubbish

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian female pastor had said feminism in marriage is rubbish.

n a video that was shared on her Instagram page with the handle @pastormildred, the Christian cleric said women should practice their feminism in the office but not in marriage.

According to the pastor, feminism in marriage is not God's word, adding that women should be obedient to what God says.

She said:

"Feminism in marriage is rubbish. Yes I said it and I'm going to say it again. Feminism in marriage is not God's word. You can be doing your feminism in the office, because yes, if you are a woman and you work like a man, you should be paid like a man..."

