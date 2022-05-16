A Nigerian man has stirred reactions on social media after sharing a video of himself dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga

The young dancer who was dressed as a mechanic was spotted at his workshop showing off dance moves to the trending song

Nigerians who reacted to his video applauded him massively as they stated that he danced so well and in line with the beat of the song

A Nigerian man identified as Quincy has shared an adorable video of himself dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

In the video which he shared via his tiktok handle @Tquincy, the excited dancer was spotted at his mechanic workshop.

He was dressed in his working attire as he moved his body and coordinated his dance steps in line with the beat of the song.

Man dressed as mechanic dances to Kizz Daniel's Buga Photo Credit: Tiktok/Tquincy

People react

Reacting to the video, Nigerians applauded him for his dancing skills.

Adaro Ighodaro said:

"You sabi dance ooo. This is mad. I dey like to dance but I no Sabi. I don try tire no way."

Osas Peters added:

"I love the fact that you took the fun to your work place without caring about what people would say. It's a free world and you should be free. Enjoy."

James Allison stated:

"All of you saying he shouldn't dance while working should mind your business and leave the man alone."

Joke Mary noted:

"You're such a fire dancer. Ride on bro. Don't let anything steal your joy. Leave this negative people and do what makes you happy."

Nigerian man displays moves to new ‘cultist’ song in video

Meanwhile, legit.ng previously reported that a video of a young man dancing to a song with the voice of a cultist skit maker (OGB Recent) has generated reactions on social media.

While dancing, he made many moves that interpreted the song well. However, when the track got to the part that says "abi you wan collect?", the man did as if he would smack someone.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of views on TikTok.

