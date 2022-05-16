A Twitter user identified as @jollyperv has revealed that he still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend whom he dated for over 10 years.

A married man has recounted his past relationship with ex-girlfriend and how they still feel attached to each other despite being married.

According to the man identified as @jollyperv on Twitter, he dated his ex-girlfriend for over 10 years before they parted ways.

Prior to their separation, they were very much in love with each other and Jolly revealed the lady had 7 abortions for him.

They still love each other

Currently, they are both married to different spouses but their affection for each other has remained strong.

Jolly went ahead to narrate how she surprisingly called him on phone after ten years of not seeing or talking to each other.

His heart skipped on seeing the call, but he summoned courage to speak to her.

She informed him about putting to bed for her current husband and reminded him that the baby would have been his.

In his words:

"She said she just put to bed her second child and she knows her children would have been mine. I told her mine would have been hers too but it’s too late."

"We wished each other well and I know deep down that we may not hear each other’s voice for another couple of years but the affection remains in the heart."

People react

Reacting to the tweet, Ponmile Okoya said:

"Should one say life is unfair or what? The hurt they both would feel for the rest of their lives."

Haybee added:

"Wow 7 abortions? Mhen you should be charged on crime against humanity."

Ola Affiliate stated:

"Some of you shouting 7abortions av even lost count stop acting like say na you holy pass."

