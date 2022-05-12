Amusa Moses Betelwhobel who is a Nigerian brick-maker is in for good tidings because a kind Nigerian has promised to buy him additional brick-machine

This happened after Amusa shared the story of how he was able to save the sum of N3.5 million to buy an automatic machine for his business

Chief of Staff to Governor Ben Ayade, Martin Orim saw the Facebook post and then promptly said he is sending another machine to Amusa as support

Martin Orim, the Chief of Staff to Cross River state Governor has promised to support Amusa Moses, a Nigerian graduate who is a brick-maker with an automatic brick machine.

The support came after Amusa shared his story on Facebook, narrating how he was able to save N3.5 million for three years to buy one machine for his brick-making business.

The token of support came to Amusa after he shared his story on Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Amusa gets support for his business

As soon as he shared his inspiring story, the politician who is contesting for a senatorial post took to the comment section to share that he is going to buy him one additional machine as a token of support.

Legit.ng contacted Amusa and he confirmed that the politician came through for him and said how grateful he was.

His words:

"I'm the happiest person on earth. Hon Martin Orim The chief of staff to the governor of Cross River State, the leading aspirant of Cross River State north senatorial district, promised me one today."

Amusa also made a Facebook post announcing the kind gesture from the politician. He wrote on his wall:

"Come and see what the Lord has done for me and my family. A good man is a blessing from the Lord. The talk and do master, Hon Martin Orim has promised to donate a brand new G×390 molding machine to my block industry company."

Graduate who makes bricks buys automatic machine for N3.5m

In a related story, Legit.ng had reported that Amusa Moses saved up the sum of N3.5 for three years to buy an automatic brick-making machine.

The graduate of Mass Communication shared his story on Facebook with great excitement.

According to him, buying the machine was a dream come true for him because it was one of his late father's wishes.

