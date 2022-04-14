A Nigerian man has gone to Facebook to share how he was able to completely pay for his tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP

The man identified as Abdull Hakeem said he took the Keke on higher purchase at the amount of N1 million and was able to pay N15k weekly

He said it was agreed between him and the seller that he will complete the payment within 67 weeks; he has done that successfully

An honest Nigerian man has come to celebrate on Facebook after he was able to pay up and own a Keke NAPEP he took on a higher purchase. A higher purchase allows a buyer to take goods and pay up installmentally with the agreed interest.

The man identified as Abdull Hakeem said the Keke was given to him at the price of N1 million and that he was able to pay up within 67 weeks.

Abdull Hakeem said he paid N1 million for his Keke NAPEP. Photo credit: Abdull Hakeem.

He has paid the N1 million

In his story, Abdull said he has paid up the money and that the Keke is now his own. According to him, he paid N15k a week for him to be able to meet up. It appears the young man is into delivery services since he called the Keke his office.

His words:

"After over 67 weeks of depositing Alaji N15000 into his bank account, I just deposited N1,000,000(one million) according to agreement. Now it's official the office is mine, no more paying rent.

"Special thanks to my boss Mubarak Lawan Muhammad for words of encouragement to me that played a role in this success. Thank you and may God bless your hustle."

See his Facebook post below:

Source: Legit.ng