Parents who have a good rapport with their kids served entertainment content to many online in videos

In one of the clips, a father who seems fed up with his kid demanding all the attention refused to allow the girl to eat his food

A mother and daughter showed they are best of friends as the woman tried to teach her how to dance to Kizz Daniel's Buga

Some children have shown just how innocent they are while being big burdens to their parents. Parenthood must be hard.

In recent days, videos showing parents and their kids having funny interactions have generated massive comments online.

A mother tried to teach her daugther how to dance. Photo source: @instablog9ja, @mufasatundeednut, TikTok

One of the videos has a mother sitting down with her baby to have a serious conversation as if the baby understood and would respond accordingly.

Legit.ng will in this report be looking at three instances that captured cute videos of parents and their babies.

1. Don't my food please

A father stopped his baby from putting her hand into his food. He would not have any of it. The man said he wants to eat his food in peace.

He went ahead to funnily complain how he spends so much money on the kid and she has almost on the attention in the house.

Reactions to the man's video went from people supporting his action to those who said he also was like that as a kid.

2. Mother talked to her baby, bared her mind

A video has shown a 'frustrated' mother talking to her baby as she bared her mind on how embarrassed she felt at by her behaviour.

The mother, sitting in front of her baby who just wanted to play, said that the kid kept crying in public despite the fact that there was nothing wrong with her.

During their conversation, she told the kid to learn from the other child who was also around and never cried.

3 Kid followed her mother's cue

A video shared on TikTok showed the moment a mother vibed hard with her toddler to Kizz Daniel's new Buga song.

As the mother danced, the kid followed suit and tried to do the same thing her mother was doing. When the woman bent her waist, the child did the same thing.

Mother and daughter danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful young lady showed off her dance moves to DJ YK's Warisi Cruise in a video shared online, and Nigerians were entertained on Instagram.

While dancing, her mother came into the filming and started copying her daughter's dance moves in a playful choreography.

What amazed people was that the mother was carrying a plate of eggs. Many Instagram users said that they love the kind of relationship between mother and daughter.

