Man & His Friends Buy Tiny House, Place It Inside Bush, Install Solar to Give Them 24/7 Electricity in Video
- A man and his friends found land and bought a wooden tiny house which they placed on it to have a special place they can stay
- To give themselves constant electricity and keep off paying power bills, they installed a solar system
- Many people who reacted to the video of the house said they would love to have the same thing, while some suggested improvements
A young man and his friends in a TikTok video went to a bush and decided to put a tiny house under a tree. The result was great.
In a TikTok video, after the 12 by 12 tiny house was delivered with a truck, they decided to go off-grid and install a solar system for constant electricity.
Working on the house
To have running water, the man and his pals also had to find a creative way to go about it as they employed a water dispenser.
As a way to prevent the wood house from getting eaten under, they placed it on a set of blocks to give it a firm footing.
They applied paint to the ceiling to give it a proper house feel. Their solar panels were placed in a direction that makes sunlight reception easier.
Watch the video below:
Below are some of the reactions:
BigBear1965John said:
"Love the house and especially the name."
Dillon said:
"The only thing I’d do differently is insulting the ceilings."
Ana asked:
"Do you think you'll have trouble legally? So many states force you to pay for their electric and water."
The man replied:
"Texas is nice about this. We aren’t hooked up to those things and we are under the sq footage needing any permitting."
.Devin said:
"Imagine you and your homies in a little neighborhood like this."
sylviajohnson400sylviabrooks said:
"I really want to do this with my two baby girls but I don't know how to start please help me..."
Man imports house from China
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, Zackary South, showed people the alternative route they can take to own a home without having to lay blocks and use cement.
In a video that went viral on TikTok, Zackary revealed he imported a container home from China and it took the order three months to arrive.
When the container got to his place, it turned out to be a 2-bedroom house with a kitchen and bathroom after installation.
