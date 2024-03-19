A Nigerian man who said he needed new executive assistance was overwhelmed as 5,812 people sent in their applications

The man, Jesse MD, advertised the job vacancy on X, stating that the salary for the selected person would be N400,000 per month

Jesse MD has given an update on how he was going to go about selecting his executive assistant from the 5,812 that applied

At least 5,812 job applications have been received for one job vacancy announced on X by a Nigerian man.

The man, Jesse MD, had said he was in search of a competent executive assistant who would be working full-time in Abuja.

The man said the job pays N400k per month. Photo credit: X/DrJesseglee and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

He said the selected person would earn N400,000 as a monthly salary, and this prompted a lot of people to apply.

In an updated post, Jesse MD said he has devised many ways to eliminate many people from the selection process and arrive at a shortlist.

He said he has 20 people from whom he would pick the best candidate for the lucrative job.

The job vacancy has attracted a lot of attention as social media users are saying the number of people who applied reflects the level of unemployment in the country.

Reactions as thousands apply for one job

@Duchessofph said:

"I didn't apply but I've gotten cue on how to better my application."

@anulaobicaleb commented:

"Omo! 5812? Na why I need dey take all my applications serious ooo. While one may think he is qualified or even overqualified, bad application can be a hindrance."

@FancyClassyBee said:

"Ok. This is a master class in job application at no cost. Job seekers, please learn from this. Thank you."

@MariettaShifu commented:

"It’s crazy how easily you can be disqualified. In my current program, they encourage job applicants to send cvs in docx format. But such is the game of life. What is for you won’t pas you by. Good luck to the top contenders. And make sure to make your boss proud."

