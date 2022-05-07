A short video has shown the moment a kid blatantly refused to collect a N1,000 note and went instead for N50 notes

When she was asked what she really wanted, the kid never hesitated in choosing what she thought to be more

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that kids believe so much in quantity over quality most times

A video shared on Instagram by @saitavenue_ent1 has shown how innocent children could be and what influences their decisions.

In the clip, an adult stretched out two hands containing two N50 notes and one N1,000 note to the kid, asking her to pick one.

The kid picked note over N1000 in a video. Photo source: @saitavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

Is that your final answer?

The child went for the N50 notes without thinking twice. When the adult asked her again to confirm as a way to show that she may be making the worse decision, the kid stuck to her choice.

Many people who reacted to the video said that the child chose the notes because of how plenty they are.

Watch the funny video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 20 comments with more than 1,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

queenellybee said:

"Lol I’m psychology it’s called Law of Conservation. She thinks the 2 #50 notes is bigger than one #1k note."

josephtony_01 said:

"You no know say two money is plentier than one money."

button_bwoy_survival said:

"Small pickin sens."

sheis___zara said:

"Shengbor wayre blogger sha cos she choose 100 to 1000 makes her innocent? Toor."

shakes.anderson said:

"It’s quantity I want not quality sir."

habyke_27 said:

"She see two money she pick, she no know say 1 head is better that two sometimes."

mxncuga said:

"I wasn’t this dumb as a kid tho."

ah_nee_tah_ said:

"As long as she sees two 50 naira notes the hundred naira is bigger than 1k to her no matter what you say."

Kids showed off dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a group of children known as the Incredible Kids on Instagram has shown great moves online as they vibed to Yemi Alade's Tell Somebody.

In a video uploaded on their Instagram page, the kids took turns to demonstrate their dance skills. The first child who led the performance emerged from behind a Nigerian flag.

Some of the dancers used their stomachs to dance. An emotional moment came when a boy with one hand danced so vigorously that he stole the show.

Source: Legit.ng