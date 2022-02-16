A team of happy children has wowed many people on social media as they rocked their bodies to Yemi Alade's new hit song

While dancing to Tell Somebody, the children found a circled as dancers took turns on the centre stage to show off their movies

Instagram users who reacted to their video said the kids are a perfect example that it does not cost much to be happy

A group of children known as the Incredible Kids on Instagram has shown great moves online as they vibed to Yemi Alade's Tell Somebody.

In a video uploaded on their Instagram page, the kids took turns to show their moves. The first child who led the performance emerged from behind a Nigerian flag.

The kid's dance moves got lovely comments online. Photo source: @incredible_kids

Source: Instagram

One of the dancers used his stomach to dance. An emotional moment came when a bog with one hand danced so vigorously that he stole the show.

Many people who reacted to their video said that the children demonstrated such great joy while they danced.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the comments:

dannettebrooks2 said:

"I love her. She is so cute go lil mama."

his_harrystarr said:

"Happinesses is free guys."

badgal_kessy said:

"Always happy. I wanna b a child again."

estrelyta_x said:

"Is their happiness for me."

edemos_kkv said:

"Someone will say we are not happy in Africa, this is the proof the happiness is free it doesn’t depends on the economic situation."

obrainmusic said:

"You guys are super amazing, I love your vibe, the spirit and the energy. Up up guys."

nimojay_clothing_co said:

"Ah! These children God keep you all ooo."

iam_the_real_officialboy said:

"Happiness is always free swrs."

Kid danced like Michael Jackson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that one of the kids of @ghettokids_tfug wowed many people with his skill as he vied with an oyinbo man.

Before the dance started, a lady placed a basin on his head. Another part of the clip has both the man and the kid dancing in sync.

While they were displaying their moves, other children sat and watched them. To show that he is also a pro dance, the oyinbo man moonwalked.

Source: Legit.ng