A video of a shirtless Nigerian man filling a tank with kegs of water has surfaced on the net and got many talking

With assistance from another fellow on ground who hands him the water-filled kegs, the man on a stand fills up the geepee tank

Social media users have expressed surprise at the unconventional way the fellows employed in their quest to fill the tank

Nigerians have reacted to a viral video of two men filling up a tank with kegs of water.

For reasons Legit.ng couldn't confirm as of time of making this report, the men perhaps thought it the best option to get water into the tank manually.

He was assisted by another fellow. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Instagram blog @gossipmilltv shared the video of the two men at work, in what could be described as a division of labour.

The shirtless man on a stand receives the kegs of water from another fellow on ground and empties it into the tank.

They repeat the process till all the water-filled kegs are emptied into the geepee tank.

The man on ground appears to have fetched the water using a wheelbarrow, as seen in the video.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@mosesdee1 said:

"Ooooh my God!!!! Seeing this made me so shock that I could not even laugh.... Like what in the world, wait.. shebi nah my eyes or brain dey pain me ni."

@truthfulcommenter100 said:

"Maybe they can't afford a tanker. I see nothing wrong. The W barrow of kegs are 500-600 each. 6 - 7 trips will fill up that tank. Water tanker is about 8000."

@ofreshbaby said:

"Why not just pay water company to supply you? Pay them then they supply you water through hose. Person future hubby."

@ouchcleo said:

"Why is she laughing. I mean the person recorder . Cant find anything funny. It's obvious the tank is connected for water to pass into the house. He probably has pumping issue. So what's funny here?"

@bornwealthy007 said:

"Na normal thing for trenches na ! Especially the ones wey wan form we are rich we have awa own water."

