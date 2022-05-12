A Nigerian mum has stirred hilarious reactions on social media after reporting her cute little baby online

The mother hilariously lamented that when she birthed the kid, she didn't know it'd come at the cost of her husband's attention

Describing her baby as a side chick, the woman said she doesn't enjoy her husband because of the kid and is tired of it

Hilarious reactions have trailed the funny post of a playful Nigerian mum who reported her baby on social media for dragging.

The woman simply identified as A De Bola took to Facebook group Rant HQ Extention to appeal to netizens to help her beg the kid to leave her husband alone.

She jokingly dubbed the kid her sidechick. Photo Credit: A De Bola

According to the woman, since the birth of the kid on July 14, 2021, she has not been able to enjoy her man as the kid has sna*tched him.

"It happens that on the 14th of July last year this girl came to my home infact to sn*atch my hubby cos since then I've been unable to enjoy my hubby, almost all my position at home is been occupied by this babes and I'm not convenient with it,'' she joked.

Sharing photos of the cute baby, she pleaded that the kid at least faces her instead of the father.

"Help me tell her to leave my hubby alone ooo and she should focus on me direct, I've tried for her."

She tagged the kid her side chick while sharing photos of her and hubby carrying the baby at different times. Netizens however took sides with the baby.

Netizens throw their weight behind the kind with hilarious thoughts

Osuji Tochi T'cee said:

"No go loud am ohhh, if not na u we go drag commot from her house, na u be the side chick ,she be madam.

"Abeg ds side chick fine, makeup go rest."

Kalu Precious Onyekachi said:

"Na so once my hubby calls,you will hear him say"Give Chiamaka phone", where's my Ada bekee etc stuffs like that and I will be like "Okay I no be person baaa"...No problem."

Enem Vivian said:

"Na Dem be the verified side chick. The main landlady, better treat her well if you want to remain in that house. , You never see something."

Victorious Chikaodili said:

"That's how a man was ranting no woman on this earth can control or ride him...

"Oga wait o!!!!

"Until u give birth to a girl,they will bring that pride down."

