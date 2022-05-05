An assistant professor, Joeva Rock, who was served a pack of food labelled "jollof rice" has come online to share her experience

Many people who saw the photo of the food said there is no way the food can pass for jollof rice as it does not look anything like it

There were some who took to Joeva's comment section, saying that they also experienced the same thing on different flights

A white woman who is also an anthropologist and assistant professor, Joeva Rock, has gone on Twitter to share a photo of the "jollof rice" she was served on a plane.

Joeva said she was given the food a few weeks ago when she was on a flight to Ghana. The food looks like mashed potatoes, sauce, and vegetable soup.

Many people shared a similar experience after she made her post. Photo source: @joevarock

Source: Twitter

A similar experience

On the foil covering the food was written "Tomato onion chicken, jollof rice". In her subsequent tweet, she quoted a tweet that said that the same food was served by British Airways on a flight to Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See her post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the tweet has over 2,000 quoted replies with more than 16,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@OmideyiOlaide said:

"Kenya Airways has the worst food. They served me 'rice with curried lamb sauce' from JKIA to Monrovia and I spent the whole flight looking for the 'lamb' because the only thing I saw were bones. I presumed the lamb must have trekked from Marraketch to Nairobi and lost its flesh."

@TobyNwazor said:

"I don't need to taste it to know that this is something else labeled jollof rice."

@YugeeohUo said:

"Nne, that jollof is not from any part of Africa. Not Ghana, not Senegal and definitely not Nigeria. You were served British jollof, my dear. All this time we've had jollof wars and we didn't know to include the British?"

@doll_lenses said:

"This thing wan resemble zobo(sacrifice) wey dem dey put for junction for Benin."

@greysweaterdude said:

"Neither Nigerians, Ghanaians nor the Senegalese can recognize that insult to our ancestors."

@scuti_1 said:

"This confused me too much, do you know how long I was looking for the rice."

White pastor tasted sweet jollof rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video of a white pastor narrating his experience about visiting Nigeria and eating the country's jollof rice went viral.

The man told church members that people need to visit Nigeria and taste the meal. He said he does not want to leave for America anymore.

As he used flowery words to describe the meal on the altar, the church members screamed loudly as if he was preaching.

Source: Legit.ng