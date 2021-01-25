- A couple in Benin who have six kids already have asked well-meaning Nigerians to come to their rescue after they welcomed four more kids at once

- The husband identified as Austin Ohenhen said he was scared when he heard the news that his wife had given birth to quadruplets

- The man eloped and only returned home following words of encouragement from friends and family

- On her part, the new mum begged for assistance, saying she and her husband are currently unemployed

A couple in Benin, the Edo state capital, have welcomed a set of quadruplets in addition to their six children.

Speaking with Legit TV, the husband identified as Austin Ohenhen said he ran away for a while after hearing the news.

According to Austin, he returned home after words of encouragement from friends and family.

Also speaking, the new mum said when she was pregnant, she contemplated abortion but there was no money to go ahead with it.

The couple recently welcomed four more kids in addition to six children.

The 35-year-old mother-of-ten said since the arrival of the quadruplets, God has been blessing the family.

She, however, called on Nigerians to come to their rescue as she and her husband are currently unemployed and need assistance in taking care of the babies.

According to the new mum, she got married to her husband in 2005 and planned to give birth to four children.

