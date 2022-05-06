In recent times, many Nigerian youths have taken into the minting and selling of their artworks and photos as Non-fungible tokens, NFTs

The Nigerian NFTs community is growing in leaps and bounds with many people taking a plunge into it even with minimal skills and understanding

But in 2022, many Nigerian NFTs artists and photographers broke new grounds and set the pace for what is fast becoming the new gold for talented people

Some Nigerian NFTs enthusiasts are making huge sales on OpenSea which is an online non-fungible token marketplace headquartered in New York City.

Nigerians are selling their artworks at OpenSea as NFTs.

NFTs in Nigeria is currently gaining ground with many young people taking into it, some with just their smartphones, but others have found success and upgraded their tools.

With the current exponential growth of NFTs in Nigeria, it is not surprising that many Nigerian youths are cashing in on it to make money.

Legit.ng has highlighted the two most successful NFTs sales in Nigeria and two street sale that are quite inspiring.

1. Adewunmi Rasaq Babatunde: Three works sold at OpenSea for N740k

Adewunmi Rasaq Babatunde said it took him months before making N740k after selling his photos as NFTs at OpenSea. Photo credit: Photos provided by Adewunmi Rasaq Babatunde.

This week, a talented photographer, Adewunmi Rasaq Babatunde revealed through a tweet that he has sold three of his stunning works for a whopping N740k.

He told Legit.ng that the works are titled Fascinating, Elegant, and Exquisite. According to him, all artistic photos were sold at 0.15 Eth each. When the money was converted to Dollar and then Naira, Adewunmi had N740k in his hands.

2. Adisa Olashile: Two photos sold for N1m at OpenSea

Baba, the drummer was full of smiles as he received his cash. Photo credit: @dhikrullah_, @jasmine_toons and @adisaolshile.

Before Adewunmi Rasaq made his sales, another Nigerian youth named Adisa Olashila had sold two nice photos of an old drummer for the whopping sum of N1m.

He took the photographs in Ibadan and after he made the sale, people started getting more and more interested in NFTs. He also returned to the old man and offered him 50% of the proceeds.

3. Odogwu Bitters approaches Nigerian photographer to collect his works

Sanjo Lawal's depiction of Odowgwu Bitters to be collected. Photo credit: @jisticslawal and @mufasatundeednut.

Although not sold at OpenSea, a talented Nigerian photographer was recently approached for his works by Odogwu Bitters, a herbal drinks company owned by popular socialite, Obi Cubana.

Sharing the good news, the artist named Sanjo Lawal said his works which are made with bottles of the herbal drink will be collected by the company. He however did not disclose the amount involved.

4. Vincent Ekong: One artwork sold N100k

Talented artist, Vincent Ekong made a beautiful artwork of a collector called @Valhalla_XXX. It was not sold at OpenSea but paid for. The collector paid the sum of N100k for it.

Vincent who is disabled and has only one hand uses computer to make his drawings. When Legit.ng asked him the standard price for his works, he said:

"That's not all the prices. Some weigh more than that. The bigger the frame, the bigger the increase in price."

He also revealed how he started making arts after an incident that took his right hand. He said:

"I then decided to take a bold step in October 2021. I learned graphics arts and designs. Although, the process of learning was not that smooth because I was right-handed and swapping to left was a bit difficult."

Vincent Uko is also known as One Magic Hand is a disabled artist. Photo credit: Vincent Uko.

In conclusion, what the above four success stories quickly reveal is that art is gaining more ground among Nigerian youths especially now that there are easy ways to get them noticed by collectors.

Homeless mum sells her artwork for N207k

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a homeless mother named Cori sold one of her drawings for the whopping sum of N207k.

The mum was seen in the streets by a kind collector who paid even more than she expected.

Her story went viral and touched so many hearts who said they could relate to what the woman was passing through and how much the money meant for her.

