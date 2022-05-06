Saheed Olumegbon, the Nigerian taxi driver who got a transfer of N130k from a client instead of N1,300 has refunded the money

This is coming 15 days after the customer named Oti Oluwaseun raised an alarm on Twitter and the story was reported by Legit.ng

Oti shared the good news on the morning of May 6th through a tweet even as he also said he is giving 10 followers 3k each

After massive outrage on Twitter and pressure from major news platforms, taxi driver Saheed Olumegbon has returned the N130k mistakenly sent to him by a client.

The cabbie returned the money some 15 days after Oti Oluwaseun mistakenly sent him N130k instead of N1,300 for a drop within Lagos.

It took 15 days for the refund to be made. Photo credit: Twitter/@hensennygold1 and Jorg Greuel/Getty Images.

Oti shares good news to do give away on Twitter

When the news broke on the 21st of April, it was massively reported by news outlets, including Legit.ng.

There was also a serious outrage on Twitter with many people condemning the taxi driver for not refunding the said money promptly.

Sharing the good news, Oti tweeted:

UPDATE: "Driver finally sent back money. Thank you TwitterNG for fighting my case. To appreciate you guys, I'd like to give 10 people 3k each for lunch."

At the time of writing this story, Oti has yet to reveal how he was able to recover the money. Messages sent to his Twitter DM by Legit.ng for comments have not been answered.

Also, Legit.ng dialled the phone number of the taxi driver but it remained switched off and messages sent to his Whatsapp remained unanswered.

See Oti's tweet below:

