A young man saw two ladies working on a house gate as painters and could not stop praising them

While he was commending their work and saying they are good examples to others, another man beside him also marvelled at them

Nigerians who reacted to the video of the female painters said the two men should have rewarded the ladies with money

A young man saw a lady working as a painter in front of a house and was surprised. He asked if she is really working on a gate, and she said 'yes'.

In a video shared by @saintavenue, the man afterwards faced the camera and said that no lady should have an excuse for begging for money.

You should have given them money

When he walked into the house's compound and saw another lady working on a different part of the gate, he said he was tired of attending to girls who always ask him for N2k.

While he talked, another man that was with him expressed surprise at the sight. Many people who reacted to the video said the men should have encouraged the ladies with money instead of making long comments.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 3,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

lizzyonyeanusi said:

"Self employed youth with zero skills tackle Nigerian girls…yeehh,who stone me."

_obiageli__ said:

"Dem Dey talk like say dem get d urgent 2k."

victoryviczy said:

"Pls somebody should locate that lady let me give her a contract on some paintings."

kingcaliphs said:

"Both of una suppose dash d two girl money to encourage dem no be to cm dey shout say make any girl no ask u for 2k again."

confirmdad

"Those are the women me I recognise as the QUEEN."

bodifidence_by_nini said

"Atleast make una try give these girls money to appreciate them."

