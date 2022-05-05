Nigerian lawyer, Olumide Orija, has made it a point of duty to break innocent prisoners out of jail

Olumide was touched to render this selfless service after seeing a prisoner jailed over a broken crate of eggs

The brave Nigerian lawyer created a non-profit law firm, Headfort to ensure people get justice free of charge

A Nigerian lawyer, Oluyemi Orija, has sparked emotions on social media over her selfless service to prisoners jailed for wrongful reasons.

Olumide, who serves as a lawyer in Lagos state, Nigeria, has been working day and night to break prisoners out of jail.

Speaking during an interview with NAS daily, the beautiful lawyer opened up about what made her delve into helping short-time prisoners and setting them free from jail.

Beautiful lawyer, Olumide breaks prisoners out of jail, free of charge. Source: Facebook/Nas Daily.

Source: Facebook

Many are in jail because they're unable to pay fine

She recounted how a striking observation she made about the courtrooms strengthened her determination to help prisoners leave jail.

According to her, most prisoners get sent to jail the fact that they could not afford to pay a fine.

Stressing further, she narrated her experience with innocent prisoners, and how she saw a guy going to jail for breaking a crate of eggs, despite the fact that he didn't do it on purpose.

She also revealed how some innocent people are jailed because they couldn't understand and speak English correctly.

Setting up office to help the oppressed and innocent

After taking a close look at the plight of innocent prisoners, Olumide set up an office to help them leave jail.

However, she made it clear that she does background checks to ascertain the innocence of any prisoner, before making any effort to send the prisoner out of jail.

To create more impact, the determined lawyer created a law firm with over 200 volunteers all over Nigeria teaching people about their rights and how not to get arrested.

Her law firm, Headfort is completely non-profit and solely created for everyone to get access to justice no matter how much they make.

