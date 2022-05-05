Social media has again bettered the life of a little girl who used her talent in boosting her mother's business

The girl would dance in front of her mother's shop and entertain people everyday after school hours

One of her sizzling showcases was recorded and shared on social media and has now got the attention of a man ready to offer her N500k

In the city of Ajegunle, Lagos state, a star has been born and a destiny is about to be changed thanks to social media.

A little girl's daily display of her dance skill in front of her mother's shop will be the catalyst that will probably usher her family into a financial breakthrough.

Her dance video had gone viral. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

One of the little girl's showcases was shared on social media by Instagram blog @gossipmilltv and this stirred reactions as many offered to help her.

N500k from a stranger

Legit.ng reported that the talented kid shows off dance moves in front of her mother's shop everyday after school to attract customers

A kindhearted man who was moved by her selfless use of talent to boost her mother's business has offered to give the kid N500k.

@gossipmilltv shared a private message received from the man whose identity wasn't revealed and it reads:

"Pls I would like to support this girl and her mom with N500k. Please can you help me get their account details? Thanks."

Nigerians react

@mustaphakaffo said:

"Social media is actually one of the tool in which we would use to eradicate Poverty."

@nosadongen

"E Be like say Na Dancing be the way now oo...no be say I go start dancing like this."

@sjssnsjdenennnjs said:

"Shuooo I nor come understandoo be like say I go come dey go dance for ShopRite too make good Samaritan still help meoo."

@ms_dammie_cool said:

"God please bless me with my own helper so i can be of help to others. God bless the giver."

