The Nigerian school girl who was seen in a viral video performing "Pour Me Water" by Kiss Daniel has met the singer

Thee meeting happened after Kiss Daniel commenced search for the girl named Munachi due to her admirable performance of the song

At the meeting, she performed same song with the singer and video has been made public to the admiration of many people

Grace has found a little Nigerian girl called Munachi who was seen in a viral video performing Kiss Daniel song, "Pour Me Water."

The singer has invited Munachi for a meeting and they performed the song together to the admiration of many people.

Munachi seen as she performs with Kiss Daniel. Photo credit: kizzdaniel and @splendour_baby

Source: Instagram

How it all started

It all started when Munachi, also known as Kekere was seen in public vibing hard to "Pour Me Water". She sang in a powerful way, warming many hearts online.

Her performance of the song went viral and words later got to Kiss Daniel about the young girl. The singer immediately commenced search for her.

Now, they have met and according to the singer, he has giving a gift to Munachi for her beautiful talent. He wrote on Instagram:

"I finally found and met munachi aka Kekere. Arrgh!! Big Vibe. Enjoy your gift Kekere."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Nigerians on social media took to the comment section of the post to air their views. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@bandh_byaisha said:

"I just dey smile like mumu egbami."

@officialomoborty reacted:

"Dreams do come true. Congratulations girl!!!"

@swagnificentbison commented:

"You just helped achieve one of her topmost dreams."

@teezmolly said:

"See as she dey glow now now now."

@emonitay said:

"It’s like water is coming out of my eyes sha my pillow don soak…bless her."

@naj_beauty_store reacted:

"Under how many minutes of contact, she is already fresh and glowing."

@swag_omoluabi said:

"Someone should tell me to stop watching, lol i don watch more than 100 times."

Source: Legit.ng