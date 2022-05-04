Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video of a man gifting his mother a packet of contraceptives

The young man had told his mum he had a surprise gift for her and handed the woman the packaged item

His mother immediately got infuriated by the gift and blasted her son wondering what she was to do with it

Outrage and condemnation have trailed a Nigerian man's surprise gift to his mother.

The man had approached his mother who was sweeping the room and hilariously informed her he had a surprise gift for her, as seen in a video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram.

His stunned mother wondered what inspired his gesture, stressing that she observed he finds it a herculean task to part with his money even as low as N100.

The gift angered his mum

Responding in Yoruba while handing his mum the packaged gift, the man urged her to open the parcel instead of complaining.

Upon seeing packets of condoms inside the parcel, the angry woman blasted her son and questioned the rationale behind his contraceptive gift.

She wondered what he expected her to do with it.

Outrage trailed the video

@manlike_og_ said:

"Everything isn't cruise oo.....you come online dey disrespect your mama....shishi you no still get,shame is in the mud..."

@officialwendu said:

"Nonsense! Y'all should have some respect no matter how soft your parents are. This is not funny and it's so disrespectful."

@leaddyskincare said:

"See how this one is disrespecting his Mother all in the name of cruiseWho needs the condom more? Boda ode."

@elvis___ranking said:

"Please stop using your parents to do this disrespectful pranks and posting it on social media... we are Africans and we respect our parents a lot."

