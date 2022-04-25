A white lady who creates funny content about people posing as yahoo boys in her comment section has got people laughing hard

Making a video around a man's request for $200 (N83,116.00), the lady told the person to go and learn more about how to scam people

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video found her ability to speak pidgin very amazing as they said men may 'jazz' her

A white lady with the handle @mama_esosa who runs an account where she tries to pick holes in yahoo boys' plans to scam people made a funny video.

In a clip, she replied to a comment of a Nigerian man who told her:

"My laptop was blocked. I need $200 google play card from you to open it."

The woman gave a very funny response that got many laughing. Photo source: TikTok/@mama_esosa

Source: UGC

You are not good enough

Making a video from the man's comment, the white lady launched into pidgin English as she told the person that his scamming format is not strong enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She said that $200 (N83,116.00) is small money to get through fraud, asking the person to go and up his game to get a better client.

Watch her funny video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mighty Bella said:

"Hello babe how are you doing? I actually got a notification that my internet will be shut down in the next 24 hours so I want you to help with 150$."

Osuhon Mark said:

"hmmmmm, white woman if I give you format naa 20000$ you go give me."

Correct_guy1 said:

"Esosa is a Benin name. My name is Efosa... Carry go, you too much."

Emmanuel Oluwaseu967 said:

"Wat is nice work. Dey never use juju for u and ur family be4 abi. U better mind ur self."

jesussheep7 said:

"Make Dem no use shop for you o."

Pastor Ibiyeomie curses the root of yahoo-yahoo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries came out to speak on his earlier statement against yahoo boys (internet fraudsters).

The pastor revealed that there is no way he would ever stop calling what yahoo boys are doing 'stealing'.

The clergyman specifically told people to broadcast his message that said:

"What shall it profit a man to do yahoo and lose his soul?"

Source: Legit.ng