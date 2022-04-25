Oyinbo Lady Uses ‘Yahoo Boy’ to Catch Cruise in Video, Tells Him ‘You Never Sabi Work' After He Asked for $200
- A white lady who creates funny content about people posing as yahoo boys in her comment section has got people laughing hard
- Making a video around a man's request for $200 (N83,116.00), the lady told the person to go and learn more about how to scam people
- Many Nigerians who reacted to her video found her ability to speak pidgin very amazing as they said men may 'jazz' her
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A white lady with the handle @mama_esosa who runs an account where she tries to pick holes in yahoo boys' plans to scam people made a funny video.
In a clip, she replied to a comment of a Nigerian man who told her:
"My laptop was blocked. I need $200 google play card from you to open it."
You are not good enough
Unemployed Nigerian man cries out as rats destroy his CV and certificates after 8 years of looking for job, shares photo
Making a video from the man's comment, the white lady launched into pidgin English as she told the person that his scamming format is not strong enough.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
She said that $200 (N83,116.00) is small money to get through fraud, asking the person to go and up his game to get a better client.
Watch her funny video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Mighty Bella said:
"Hello babe how are you doing? I actually got a notification that my internet will be shut down in the next 24 hours so I want you to help with 150$."
Osuhon Mark said:
"hmmmmm, white woman if I give you format naa 20000$ you go give me."
Correct_guy1 said:
"Esosa is a Benin name. My name is Efosa... Carry go, you too much."
Masked Nigerian artiste who almost gave up wins N4m bet with his last 2k, to give his fans N1m out of it
Emmanuel Oluwaseu967 said:
"Wat is nice work. Dey never use juju for u and ur family be4 abi. U better mind ur self."
jesussheep7 said:
"Make Dem no use shop for you o."
Pastor Ibiyeomie curses the root of yahoo-yahoo
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries came out to speak on his earlier statement against yahoo boys (internet fraudsters).
The pastor revealed that there is no way he would ever stop calling what yahoo boys are doing 'stealing'.
The clergyman specifically told people to broadcast his message that said:
"What shall it profit a man to do yahoo and lose his soul?"
Source: Legit.ng