In recent times, some people have shown kindness by giving unconditionally. This set of people also acted according to the maxim which says it is more blessed to give than to receive.

Some of the people gave even when they were going through a lot in their lives. When one of them saw what she was rewarded with, she cried for joy.

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three people who were blessed more than what they offered.

1. After giving her life to Christ

A woman was shopping in a supermarket one day when a man approached her and said he needed money to pay for cloth for his daughter. He said it was her birthday.

Without thinking twice, the woman said though she does not have money, she will be willing to add the item to her cart.

Impressed by her, the man asked why he wanted to help him, she said it is because the cloth is for his daughter. The stranger gaver her $1000 (N415,260). The woman revealed that she recently gave her life to Christ.

2. It is more blessed to give

A woman named Pat was also shopping when the same man said he needed $2 (N830.52) to pay for his kid. The kind woman said he will pay.

When the stranger asked why she wanted to help him, the woman quoted the bible and said it is better to give than to receive. She got $500 (N207,630) as a reward.

3. Old woman gave man her last card

A man pulled up beside a poor woman, Demessia, and asked her for fuel money. With a good heart, the woman dipped her hands into her pocket and gave him everything she had, saying he needed it more.

In return for the $2 (N830.52) she gave him, the woman was rewarded $200 (N83,052). The woman stood in surprise as she got the money.

Always give

No matter how small your resources could be, you can always find something to bless someone with. It does not have to be big. A small gift from a good heart goes a long way.

Lady opened a shop for a woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kind Nigerian, Lynda Iroegbu, on Monday, February 14, revealed how she spent her Valentine's Day.

She made a stranger she met in December 2021 smile. Lynda revealed that the woman was a mother of five kids battling life challenges. Along the line, two of her kids died.

The petty business she was running was taken away from her by thugs. To lessen her burden, the kind lady opened a makeshift shop for her.

