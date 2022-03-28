A kind man approached a passerby for fuel money as a way to test how far she was willing to go to be a blessing

The stranger with all pureness of heart gave him everything she had, telling him she understands his predicament

As a reward for her kindness, the man blessed her with $200 (N83,150), money that was more than what she gifted out

A kind man, @murphslife, who goes about putting big smiles on the faces of strangers has done it again.

In a video shared online, he pulled up beside an old woman and asked her for money to buy fuel for his vehicle.

You gave me more

Despite being poor, the old woman, Demessia, gave him the only $2 (N831) she had on her, saying that his situation is not peculiar and it happens to people sometimes.

In a touching response to her kindness, @murphslife rewarded her with $200 (N83,150) for her kindness. Demessia said what she got was more than what she gave him.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 48,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Her heart is so pure

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

drea.mi.drea said:

"You can tell she didn’t know they were hundred dollar bills I’m crying."

kernelthegreatdane said:

"She is so selfless and adorable."

luidk90 said:

"She was giving you everything she had. The heart on her."

yess_icaaa said:

"Doing things I wish I could do ! Donating now."

ironlive_canna_kim said:

"The ones with less give the most. They are filled with pureness and strength no matter what."

xpalolaqx said:

"Those 2 bucks are worth more value than thousands of dollars from a rich person because the rich person has way more money but those 2 bucks was all she had."

jesslara22 said:

"this brings joy to my heart! Find her! I want to donate to her!"

Kind stranger set up business for woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kind Nigerian, Lynda Iroegbu, on Monday, February 14, revealed how she spent her Valentine's Day.

She made a stranger she met in December 2021 smile. Lynda revealed that the woman was a mother of five kids who was battling life challenges. Along the line, two of her kids died.

The petty business she was running was taken away from her by thugs. To lessen her burden, the kind lady opened a makeshift shop for her.

