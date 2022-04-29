A prominent chief in Oyo town, Basorun Akinade Ayoola Yusuf, has said that an abaobaku must die first before a king

The chief, however, revealed that there is no more abaobaku practice as modernity has replaced it with something else

Chief Yusuff also said that there is no rush in choosing the next Alaafin of Oyo as everything concerning it needs proper planning

A high chief, Basorun Akinade Ayoola Yusuf, in Oyo state has spoken on the concept of abaobaku (the man who is believed to die with the king).

In an interview is BBC News Yoruba, the man said that it is important to bring the body of the deceased Alaafin out so that people could see that it was really the person who died.

The chief said there is nothing like abaobaku anymore. Photo source: @bbcnewsyoruba, @alaafin_oyo

Source: Instagram

Oyo is rich in culture

He added that the rites performed when an Alaafin dies is always different from other kinds of kings. Chief Yusuff stated Oyo is a town rich in culture.

The chief added that king-making in Oyo is well planned as they are already designated houses for the purpose. According to him, nobody can come from anywhere except those families to become Alaafin of Oyo.

How abaobaku reacted after king's death

He said whenever an Alaafin dies, the abaobaku would carry a drum and dance around the town andhe will be buried before the king.

The chief said there is no more abaobaku and the tradition is dead, adding that it has been replaced with something else.

No rush in choosing the next king

He added that there will be no rush in choosing the next Alaafin as Oyo is a place of proper planning.

Watch the video below:

Below are some reactions:

iamthommie said:

"See as baba Dey shade my Ibadan."

ibmreal7 said:

"Ajese bi OYO lari OYO se bi baba eni kan."

aishatolajire said:

"This man should kuku mention Ibadan with his full chest."

Source: Legit.ng