It is now clear that Alaafin's wives can go ahead and remarry only after they make sacrifices of atonement and leave the palace

This explanation was given on Monday, April 25, by an Oyo Ifa priest, Ifayemi Elebuibon, during a chat with journalists

Elebuibon added that if the oloris choose not to remarry, they can remain in the palace and be inherited by the next Alaafin of Oyo

Following the demise of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, a lot of questions have been asked as to what will be the fate of the late monarch's wives (oloris).

But an Ifa priest in Oyo, Ifayemi Elebuibon, has claered the air on what the Yoruba tradition has for the royal wives when it comes to remarrying.

The Ifa priest said the oloris can remarry after making sacrifices (Photo: @MMA2Bicourtney)

During an interview with Premium Times on Monday, April 25, Elebuibon said the queens could either remarry after burial rites for late Oba Adeyemi are concluded or remain in the palace to be inherited by the his successor.

Moreover, according the spirutual mediator, the oloris could only remarry after fulfilling traditional sacred rites of atonements and disassociating themselves from the palace.

He noted:

“At present, they will be mourning the departure of their husband. After the ceremonies of the right of passage, those who wished to stay back in the palace can stay, the new oba will come and take care of them, and those who wish to remarry can go and remarry.

“The new monarch would inherit them as part of his inheritance to the throne."

Added to the above conditions, the priest mentioned that the queens are not allowed to marry any member of the royal family.

