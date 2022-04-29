The girl who caused a massive stir on KNUST campus with confusion after she was seen sitting in the campus river for 6 hours has spoken

According to her, she was glad to have performed the role as it was part of the project work she undertook with her colleagues

The lady's photos went viral among the student body when it surfaced as many wondered what was actually going on

Students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology, Ghana (KNUST) had a tough time emotionally on Thursday, April 28, 2022, over an unprecedented event that happened on their campus.

As Legit.ng earlier reported, large sections of students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology were gripped in fear as a young lady dressed in a blue overall attire was seen sitting quietly in the Bibini River on their campus.

Photos of lady who was seen in KNUST river Photo credit: @voice_of_knust

According to Voice of KNUST which reported the incident on their Twitter handle, the girl was in the water for six hours, an incident that spread all over the campus like wildfire.

In an update, the lady in question was later interviewed after the mystery was finally solved and it came out that she was only putting up the stunt as an artwork that was part of her school project.

As @VOICE_of_KNUST indicated, the lady mentioned that she was working along with her colleagues and being in the water was the part that caught her interest and she did it with joy.

"Good Evening KNUST, here's the girl who was sitting inside the River after the artwork. She said it was the part she chose to do. Fear not ❤," the post read.

See the post below:

