Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video of a Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) presidential candidate struggling to say the full meaning of ASUU

The unidentified student politician was making a speech about the academic union when the question was thrown at him

And quite to the amazement of the students, he repeated the first word in the acronym severally while trying to save face

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of an SUG Presidential candidate struggling to give the full meaning of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The video which was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, showed the unidentified Tai Solarin University of Education scholar addressing students with so much zeal.

He struggled to say its full meaning Photo Credit: Instagram/@instablog9ja, Nigerian Scholars

Source: UGC

Along the line, someone requested he gave the full meaning of ASUU.

An embarrassing pause roar greeted the question and was made even worse as the young man kept repeating the word 'academic.'

Despite struggling to respond to the question correctly, the scholar showed great confidence, perhaps trying to save face.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@tadourpee stated:

"Na Shock/Anxiety. It happens. I've seen a model forget her own name live on stage."

@iya.bc said:

"That person should go to Abuja and throw the same question to our honorables in the house and see what they all got."

@thecoolcatdaddy wrote:

"Plss bring back this energy 2023 if I hear say una kno ask political candidates questions you know they can’t answer.."

@tmtrecordsng opined:

"This generation is so confused.

"In the church, I saw a youth lighting cigarettes with a church candle I was so shocked that I almost dropped my bottle of beer."

@officialbobbyfredrick__ thought:

"Forget eh, answering questions under pressure n tension even if you Sabi the question u go blank abeg."

