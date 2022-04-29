The Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos has narrated how a girl approached him in a hotel

He said the girl sent her younger sister with a note containing a phone number with a request to be called

When he called the line, the girl whom he said is tall and beautiful picked up at the other end and told him she likes him

A romantic twist has been introduced to the London to Lagos on bike mission of couragous Nigerian man, Kunle, Adeyanju.

Kunle is currently in Morocco, traversing the country on his motorcycle. Yesterday, he rode further into the Sahara Desert, stopping at a place called El Ouatia.

Kunle said he met a beautiful girl through a video call. Photo credit: @lionheart1759

Source: Twitter

Inspecting his bike at a hotel

When he was in his hotel and was inspecting his punctured tire after fixing it, a girl came around with a note.

The note contained a phone number that requested to be called. He said he called the line and the little girl's older sister picked up and requested for a Whatsapp video call.

The lady is beautiful

In his description of the girl, he said she is tall and beautiful. The girl told him that she likes him and offered to be his friend.

He however said he made it clear to the lady that he was on his way out of the country the next day, but she insisted on visiting him.

He shared his story in a tweet:

"When I finished fixing the puncture and was checking the integrity of the patch, a young girl of about 7 years old came to me, smiled then dropped a piece of paper and ran off, it was funny, so I picked up the paper and in it was a phone number with a words “call me” written in French (I used google translate).

"So, I called the number, and her big sister picked up and requested to call on WhatsApp video which I said was ok, and she did. She’s a tall, slim and elegant Moroccan beauty, she told me I like you, and I want you to be my friend. I told her it ok but am leaving tomorrow, then she said, I will come see you after the fast, but you have to promise me you come back to El Ouatia and get me!"

See his tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng