A prayerful Nigerian man has shared a great testimony of answered prayers. Abiodun Oluwseun Laurel said he went for his Post-UTME in LAUTech in 2012 and then decided to raise three strong prayer points inside the school premises.

Abiodun said he asked God for the financial means to pay for his educational pursuit in the school.

He equally asked God to make him part of the solution to issues disturbing the school. Also, he asked Him to help him to become a student leader.

All three prayers answered

However, 10 years later, Abiodun is back with testimony as according to him, God answered him.

While in school, he got a scholarship from the MTN Foundation. He also became a student leader, becoming part of the leadership in the school.

He wrote in his tweet:

"Same spot in 2012 when I came for post-UTME. I asked for 3 things, I asked God to make me a part of the solution to the issues bedeviling LAUTECH, I asked to become the head of the students during my stay, I asked for a means to cater for my tuition."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@AdejinmiStephen said:

"Indeed the almighty God answers prayer."

@its_orindayo commented:

"And all was accomplished with a legacy."

