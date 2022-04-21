A Nigerian lady who vowed to buy a house for herself has gone on to acquire a new building a year after she made the vow online

The lady known as @ImaniDH_ took to Twitter to share her testimony and to splash nice photos of the house she bought

Nigerians on Twitter took to the comment section of her tweet to join in the celebration and to massively congratulate her

A lot of congratulatory messages are currently pouring in for @ImaniDH_ who just purchased a brand new house for herself.

Beautiful photos of the house are currently making the rounds on Twitter where people have swooped on her testimony to celebrate with her.

She poses in the beautiful kitchen of her new house. Photo credit: @ImaniDH_.

Source: Twitter

She vowed to buy a house

Part of the photos she shared was a tweet she made on the 6th of May 2021 wherein she vowed to buy a house for herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She however ended that vow with the name of Jesus. Fast forward to 2022, her wishes have been granted as she is now a homeowner.

Seeing the tweet juxtaposed with photos of her new house amazed many people who saw it as an answered prayer.

Sharing her inspiring testimony, @ImaniDH_ wrote:

"From my lips to God's ears. Your girls a homeowner now. Soro si mi nicely!"

See her tweet below:

Nigerians celebrate with her

@iSlimfit said:

"Big W! Congratulations."

@glambybukks reacted:

"This is me connecting to your testimony. Congratulations."

@_OliviaOnline said:

"Praying God continues to bless you on this journey & this home brings you nothing but happiness & peace. Congrats on a wonderful achievement."

@Ogunwaref1 commented:

"Waooooo da@mn the kitchen is breathe taking, I bet the rest of the building is gonna be lit, congratulations to you."

@AlabaOginni reacted:

"Congrats...Wishing you all of the best in your new home...May you fill it out with memories."

Nigerian lady builds beautiful house for her parents in Makurdi

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady built a new house for her parents.

According to the girl, the house was to serve as a retirement home for her parents.

She said she made her money through investments in Cryptocurrencies.

Source: Legit.ng