A hilarious video has shown some Nigerians who gathered in their numbers to pray for a faulty transformer and command it to work

Although, the location where the video was recorded is not immediately clear, those caught in the clip spoke in Yoruba and English

It is also not clear if their prayers have been answered or if the transformer has started working as at when this story was filed

In an attempt to get their street transformer to work, some Nigerians held a prayer session around it, 'kabashing' and commanding it to produce light.

In the short clip, some persons who are apparently members of the same street where the transformer is locatedwere, where seen praying with serious concern.

Nigerians gather to pray over a transformer. Photo credit: Maiyegun's Diary Politico

Source: Facebook

Let there be light

The first prayer session was led by someone who spoke in Yoruba but who ended sharply to give way for another prayer leader.

The second person prayed in English and he clearly said in the hilarious video that there must be light, punctuating it with the name of Jesus.

However, it was not immediately clear if the transformer has started working after they held the prayer session.

Watch the video here.

Facebook users react

The video garnered a lot of reactions from members of the public. Here are a few of them:

Innocent Chibuike said:

"Hey! hey!! ‍♂️‍♂️ Please is there nothing we can do to save Africans from religious bondage? This is really getting out of hand. This man-made suffering for this part of the world don damage people brain finish."

Ets Amuzu Jr. commented:

"Which kind wahala be this na."

Muhammed Saheed said:

"Naija too believe in prayer."

