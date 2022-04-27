A talented man has been seen in public playing an interesting musical instrument he invented by himself, making cool music

When he tapped the instrument, it produced a nice sensational sound that immediately distracted some people

He played it inside a place that looked like a big market and a lady who was standing by immediately turned to look

A man has been sighted in public playing a nice musical instrument which he created by himself and it was nice to listen to.

He played inside a place that looked like a popular market and quickly distracted people's attention.attracting

The man plays merrily, atracting public attention. Photo credit: @cestmacotedivoire

Locally made instrument

The instrument is made of a stick bent like an arrow. There is a wire string that stretched from one end of the arc to the other.

To produce a guilter-like sound, an empty tin was tied to one end of the arc and the string attached to it.

At the tap of the self-made guitar, a lady who was standing not too far from the man quickly turned to take a look.

The man is clearly talented

It is also worth mentioning that the man who played the instrument is equally talented in it and it appears he has been practicing for long. The video was shared on Instagram by @nwe.

Social media users react

@maam_fatu said:

"This instrument name’s TOUKOUSSOU in senegal."

@caitlin.ndl_ commented:

"There was a lady who used to come to my house with an instrument like this we used to call her Julie Ju . this brought me good memories..whew!"

@howardkigonya reacted:

"Never underestimate the power of a black man."

@biglar6748 commented:

Young, gifted, and black. We can create and become Gods."

